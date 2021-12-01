A local exhibition open in Sliema seeks to explore ideas related to the increase of urban and virtual environments.

Migneco’s work is interdisciplinary in nature, with landscape painting, geometry and colour theory all feeding into his work. His first solo exhibition, 2018’s Chroma Terra, reinterpreted landscape topographies using stereoscopic colours.

Virtuality, which is exhibited at Bishop’s House in Sliema, incorporates grid patterns as metaphors for models of built environments and digital landscape simulations.

Migneco developed each artwork by reinterpreting natural landforms found in Malta and Gozo through the use of three-dimensional grid structures obtained from photographic references.

Migneco's Ras id-Dawwara.

He then used those structures as a framework to apply various shapes and tonal values, creating a sense of time and motion.

"These representations have been adapted to reflect ideas of the separation between human culture and nature in an increasingly complex technological world," he said.

Migneco’s work is the first to be exhibited at Bishop’s House, which sits adjacent to the Church of the Holy Trinity. The event has been organised as part of an initiative to help the church raise funds for restoration.

A percentage from each work sold will be donated to the restoration fund.

Virtuality runs at Bishop’s House, 75, Rudolph Street, Sliema until December 3. Entrance is free and subject to COVID-19 regulations.