Mourning at the tragic death of a Maltese-Australian couple in Sydney has been mixed with anger over the driver's apparent recklessness and how authorities had not acted to make an accident blackspot safe.

Carmen and Frank Sant, both in their eighties and originally from Mosta, were killed when their car was hit by a vehicle which did not stop or slow at a crossroads On Saturday night.

The couple's car rolled several times over with the force of impact and smashed through the fence of a neighbouring house before coming to a stop. Mrs Sant died instantly. Her husband of 50 years died shortly after in hospital.

DOONSIDE: 22yo Harjinder Singh has been charged with dangerous driving for allegedly speeding and failing to give way before crashing into a four-wheel-drive, killing the elderly couple inside. @10NewsFirstSyd @10Daily pic.twitter.com/6YYFf4dGtx — Kimberley Pratt (@Kim_Pratt10) August 25, 2019

Indian national Harjinder Singh,22, was charged with two counts of dangerous driving occasioning death, along with a number of other driving charges. He was refused bail.

It happened at a notoriously dangerous intersection on Coveny Street, Doonside in west Sydney.

Sikeiti Naufahu, who owned the property close to where the accident happened, told 10 News it 'felt like an earthquake – it hit hard'.

The couple were returning home after an activity at a Maltese social club.

Neighbours paid tribute to them.

“Just wonderful, wonderful people,” Doreen McCleary told 10 News.

“I’ve known Frank and Carmen for years…He used to love his garden and you’d just see him coming in and out ... his wife… she’s been pretty sick lately.”

The double fatality has reinvigorated cries for safety measures, with neighbours returning to the crash site with placards saying ‘Please Help! Slow Down’ and ‘We Have Petitioned! Stop The Deaths’ the news portal said.

They told reporters they’re scared that one day they’ll wake up with a car in their homes.

Doonside: A couple in their eighties has been killed, just minutes from home, after a night with friends - innocent victims of a horrific crash at a notorious intersection. A 22-year-old man charged over their deaths. https://t.co/oSvMtdRai9 @Sacre88 #Doonside #7NEWS pic.twitter.com/nnAJ2K7EZS — 7NEWS Sydney (@7NewsSydney) August 25, 2019

A similar accident happened in the same spot two years ago and another earlier this year.

The neighbours had launched a petition called for the installation of a roundabout. It was handed to Blacktown City Council in mid-April with almost 80 signatures.

But, in a letter responding to the petition, the Director of City Assets, Rudi Svarc, said the roundabout was not a priority, but “listed for future funding."

“Unfortunately, I am unable to give you an indication of when the funds will be provided for this particular project,” he wrote.

Relatives of Mr and Mrs Sant in Malta are organising a Mass for the repose of their souls on Tuesday at 6.30pm at Zebbiegħ church.