A 65-year-old man and a 71-year-old woman were grievously injured in a car crash on St Joseph High Street in Ħamrun.

The police said the incident took place on Thursday at 9pm, and involved a BMW 520D driven by a 21-year-old Syrian who lives in Qormi, and a VW Golf driven by the 65-year-old from Żurrieq .

A 22-year-old Syrian, also from Qormi, was in the BMW while the 71-year-old woman, who was a passenger in the VW, is from Birkirkara.

Two parked cars - a Peugeot and a Ford - were also damaged.

The 65-year-old man and 71-year-old woman were rushed to hospital, while the other two were not injured.

Police investigations are ongoing.