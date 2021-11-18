Antoine Griezmann will miss Atletico Madrid’s Champions League group game against AC Milan next week as part of a two-match suspension from UEFA, a source close to the club has told AFP.

Griezmann was sent off in Atletico’s 3-2 defeat at home to Liverpool last month and has been handed a two-game ban, the first of which was served in the return match against Liverpool, which Atleti lost 2-0, a fortnight ago.

But the Frenchman will also now miss the upcoming fixture against Milan on November 24, after UEFA confirmed the suspension to the club on Wednesday.

Atletico are scrapping to edge out Porto in what appears to be a two-horse race for second in Group B.

