Antoine Griezmann scored the only goal of the game in the second half as reigning world champions France ground out a 1-0 victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina in World Cup qualifying on Wednesday.

Griezmann headed in Adrien Rabiot’s cross on the hour in Sarajevo to give the holders their second away win in four days following their 2-0 success in Kazakhstan at the weekend.

After being held 1-1 at home by Ukraine in their opening game on the road to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, France are now in a strong position at the top of qualifying Group D.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk.