Antoine Griezmann and Alvaro Morata struck twice each as Atletico Madrid hammered ragged 10-man Celtic 6-0 on Tuesday to move top of their Champions League group.

Diego Simeone’s side took an early lead through Griezmann but were struggling until Celtic forward Daizen Maeda was dismissed midway through the first half for a high foot.

Morata added a second before the break and Atletico racked up the goals in the second half, with both forwards netting again and Samuel Lino and Saul Niguez also on target.

Atletico’s emphatic win leaves them with eight points, one ahead of Lazio, second, and two ahead of former group leaders Feyenoord, while Celtic are last with only one.

Atletico bounced back strongly from a disappointing defeat at La Liga minnows Las Palmas on Friday to leave Brendan Rodgers’ side on the brink of elimination and record their 16th consecutive home victory across all competitions.

