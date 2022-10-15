Antoine Griezmann’s strike earned Atletico Madrid a 1-0 win at Athletic Bilbao to help Diego Simeone’s side leapfrog their Basque opponents and move third in La Liga on Saturday.

Atletico’s goal lived a charmed life in the final stages, thanks to brilliant defending from Reinildo Mandava and some impressive saves from Ivo Grbic, who had to come on for the injured Jan Oblak.

Ernesto Valverde’s Athletic were awarded a late penalty for handball against Reinildo, but it was cancelled after the officials spotted the ball had struck the defender on the face.

Inaki Williams should have opened the scoring early on but directed a free header off target with Atletico goalkeeper Oblak exposed.

At the other end Alvaro Morata did fire Atletico ahead after rounding Unai Simon, but his joy was short-lived as VAR proved he had pushed over defender Yeray Alvarez and the goal was disallowed.

