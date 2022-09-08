Antoine Griezmann scored in the 11th minute of injury time as Atletico Madrid defeated FC Porto 2-1 on Wednesday after a dramatic finish to their Champions League group stage opener.

After Porto forward Mehdi Taremi was sent off late on for a second yellow card, Mario Hermoso’s deflected shot looked to have won the game for Atletico in the 92nd minute.

But Hermoso went from hero to villain when he conceded a penalty for a handball, with Matheus Uribe squeezing the spot-kick beyond Atletico goalkeeper Jan Oblak.

France forward Griezmann snatched victory for Diego Simeone’s side with virtually the final touch as he headed in at the far post following a flick-on at a corner to send Atletico top of Group B.

