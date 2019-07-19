Happening on September 10 at the InterContinental Arena Conference Centre, iGaming NEXT is the go-to, one day, one venue event for the industry’s key decision-makers.

An exclusive concept which will bring together some 700 delegates where the ideas, products and technologies for the future will be revealed, iGaming NEXT will present concrete product and technology roadmaps for 2020 and beyond from the top suppliers of the industry plus confirmed keynote speakers originating from the world's most renowned tech giants.

Hailing from the extraordinarily successful global giant, Amazon, head of business development, Amazon Game Tech in EMEA, Griff Parry, will take to the stage on the day to share his valuable insight discussing ‘How Gaming can learn from Games’.

Pierre Lindh, founder of iGaming Idol commented: "We are working incredibly hard to put iGaming NEXT on the map as the new and forward-thinking conference within the iGaming Industry.

"And our philosophy is that not only do we want to host industry veterans, but also to invite inspirational industry leaders from tech giants outside of the iGaming industry who have dealt with the same challenges the industry is currently facing, but on a much larger scale.”

Originally the co-founder and CEO of GameSparks, a backend service for implementing features that improve player loyalty and retention, which Amazon bought in 2017, Griff Parry is now the head of business development for Amazon Game Tech in EMEA, working with some of Amazon’s largest customers across games and gaming, while also responsible for Amazon’s go-to-market strategy for gaming in Europe.

Prior to this, he specialised in blue-chip corporates in the media sector which focused on digital strategies and transformations and with his background in product strategy, he spent most of his career-launching key products for BSkyB such as Sky Go.

Griff Parry is an expert in digital product development as well as a sector expert in media (tv, games, publishing) and public cloud. His further strengths include B2B sales and marketing, professional services, software development, and fundraising/M&A. His coaching-focused leadership style, with emphasis on empowering teams, is unique and widely recognised.

iGaming NEXT offers an exclusive, unequalled possibility to explore the upcoming developments in the iGaming industry.

Delivering a wealth of knowledge and expert perspectives for all relevant stakeholders, iGaming NEXT is a unique opportunity, and with keynote speakers as Griff Parry sharing their experiences and expertise, it presents an unmissable occasion to delve into the workings of this vibrant and fast-paced sector.

Similar to Apple's yearly reveal event, combined with the presentation quality and attention of a TED conference, iGaming NEXT is an event where the industry can showcase the very best contributions it has to offer.