The Malta Paralympic Committee (MPC) announced that following the closing of the nominations period, it has received one nomination for the two top administrative roles of MPC, namely the nomination of Prof. Joseph N. Grima for the role of president and Dr Julian Bajada for the role of Secretary General.

Profs Grima and Dr Bajada will be uncontested for the above-mentioned positions during the forthcoming annual general meeting of the Malta Paralympic Committee, to be held on Monday, January 3

“The Committee notes that the nominations received augurs well for continuity of the Committee’s strategic development, with Prof. Joseph Grima and Dr Julian Bajada each having served as President and Secretary General respectively in the previous term,” the MPC said in a statement.

