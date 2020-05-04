The Grimaldi Foundation, part of the Grimaldi shipping group of Naples, has donated €100,000 to Mater Dei Hospital for the procurement of medical equipment.

The group pointed out that over the past 50 years it had provided an uninterrupted link between Malta and the European continent.

It said it was proud of its achievement and remained committed to providing this life link, especially in difficult times.

The donation, it added, was tangible recognition of this legacy.

The donation was organized through the Grimaldi Group agents and representatives in Malta: Sullivan Maritime Ltd.