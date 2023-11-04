Goals in each half from Alex Grimaldo took Bayer Leverkusen to a 3-2 win at Hoffenheim on Saturday, sending Xabi Alonso’s side five points clear at the top of the table.

Unbeaten Leverkusen, who have now won nine and drawn one in the league, made difficult work of the win, allowing Hoffenheim to score twice in two minutes to let a 2-0 lead slip.

The visitors re-took the lead thanks to a late Grimaldo goal.

Bayern Munich can narrow the gap to two points with a win later on Saturday at Borussia Dortmund in Germany’s ‘Klassiker’.

Read the full story on the Times of Malta sports website...