Five of the original Grimm tales – Hansel and Gretel, Little Red Riding Hood, Rumpelstiltskin, The Frog Prince, and The Pied Piper – will be performed this weekend especially for children aged five to eight at the Manoel Theatre, Valletta, as part of the Toi Toi programme.

The five stories penned by the Brothers Grimm are intertwined and presented in different and exciting styles, with an emphasis on the horror, grotesquery and savage farce of the originals. Full of deliciously dark twists and turns, the audience will rediscover the magic, wonder and macabre brilliance of the tales.

The five Grimm tales for children aged five to eight will be performed at the Manoel Theatre Studio Theatre, Valletta, Friday and Saturday at 6pm and on Sunday at 2pm. For tickets, visit https://www. teatrumanoel.com.mt/?m=shows&id=767 or call the booking office on 2124 6389.