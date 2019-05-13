Exiles showed no inferiority complex to hold the more-quoted San Giljan to a 12-12 draw. The spoils earned by Exiles, albeit shared with the Saints, were by no means underserved as they fought back from three goals down in the final session to levelled matters at the very end of the match.

San Giljan were off the mark in brisker fashion taking a 4-0 advantage before Milos Vukicevic cut the leeway with two goals as the Saints steered clear on 4-2 at the end of the first session.

Exiles fought back to equalise when Vukicevic reached his hat-trick as Marko Jelaca opened his account before Nicky Paris put his team ahead for the first time. Guillermo Molina made it 5-5 before the third session started.

Goals alternated a 7-7 scoreline but then the Saints pulled away to make it 9-7 at the end of the session.

Play was quite balanced at this point when Vukicevic reduced the gap and Paris followed up a brace from Matthew Zammit for 11-9 in favour of San Giljan. Niksa Dobud made it 12-9 before Exiles opened the throttle when they scored three times on the spin, through Timmy Sullivan, a brace and Vukicevic who finished the match on six goals for a final 12-12 scoreline.

Earlier, The powerful left-hander Ivan Nagaev was again in an irresistible vein yesterday as Marsaxlokk are on the brink of securing a historic berth.

Valletta need to beat Neptunes on Wednesday and Otters on Friday to deny Marsaxlokk a first appearance in the premier division.

His 10-goal bonanza and a spurt of goals in the third session had Marsaxlokk pull the trigger against Otters who until the very end were in contention to deny the Southseasiders the third spot in Group B.

Otters were completely submerged under the irresistible weight of Ivan Nagaev that pranced superbly all over the playing area to bury their opponents under an avalanche of goals.

The Russian player was invariably at the end of almost every combined attacking movement with his potent and clinical finishing underlining the qualities of this classy performer.

It mattered little to him that he was hanging on two exclusions after just 12 minutes of play.

Otters tried in vain to mark Marsaxlokk’s danger man, taking it in turns to shadow the Russian player very strictly when he was within shooting range.

SUMMARIES

San Giljan 12

Exiles 12

(4-2, 1-3, 4-2, 3-5)

San Giljan

J. Tanti, B, Grech, A. Galea 1, N. Dobud 4, G. Mollina 1, M. Zammit 3, B. Plumpton 2, K, Dowling, T. Said, Darren Zammit, P. Fava, Dino Zammit 1, T. Micallef.

Exiles

M. Castillo, M. Stellini, A. Magri, M. Jelaca 1, T. Sullivan 3, S. Xerri de Caro, M. Fenech, K. Griscti, M. Vukicevic 6, A. Cousin, N. Paris 2, P. Paris, M. Martin.

Referees: Stefan Licari, Mirko Schiavo

MARSAXLOKK 18

OTTERS 16

(4-3, 3-4, 8-2, 3-7)

Marsaxlokk

R. Coleiro, J. Rizzo Naudi, L. Calleja, M. Rizzo, T. Agius 1, J. Galea, A. Vlahovic 3, I. Nagaev 10, S. Micallef 1, L. Saliba, M. Cacici, O. Zammit, F. Buhagiar, M. Pace 1, K. Galea 1, R. Scerri 1.

Otters

M. Xerri, C. Spiteri Debarro 1, F. Salamon 3, L. Hyzler, E. Meli 4, M. Lanzon , K. Scicluna, G. Mizzi, A. Mifsud 4, D. Zahra, B. Lanzon, M. Filipovic 3, D. Camilleri, D. Dimech, C. Teuma

Referees: Massimo Angileri, Mirko Schiavo