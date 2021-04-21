Manchester City closed in on the Premier League title as the leaders fought back to win 2-1 at Aston Villa on Wednesday in their first match since withdrawing from the European Super League.

Pep Guardiola’s side were rocked by John McGinn’s opener for Villa after just 20 seconds.

But City recovered impressively as Phil Foden equalised before Rodri put the visitors ahead.

