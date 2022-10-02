New Zealand center Steven Adams has signed a contract extension with the NBA’s Memphis Grizzlies, the club announced Saturday.

The Grizzlies did not disclose contract details but Adams’ agent told ESPN the new deal was for two years at $25.2 million and will keep the Kiwi big man with Memphis through the 2024-25 campaign.

Adams averaged 6.9 points as well as career highs of 10.0 rebounds and 3.4 assists over 76 games last season after being traded to the Grizzlies from New Orleans in August 2021.

Memphis had the second-best record in the NBA last season at 56-26, matching a club record and bringing the Grizzlies their first Southwest division title in franchise history.

