The Memphis Grizzlies clobbered the hapless Oklahoma City Thunder 152-79 on Thursday, as nine players reached double figures to give them the largest margin of victory in National Basketball Association history.

“Man, it feels great,” said reserve De’Anthony Melton. “It feels great to be in the history books, especially in front of our home crowd.

“We did it one through 15. Everybody contributed.”

