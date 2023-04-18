Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr., the NBA’s leading shot blocker for a second consecutive season, was named the NBA Defensive Player of the Year on Monday.
The 23-year-old American, in his fifth NBA season all spent with the Grizzlies, won the award for the first time with 56 of 100 first-place votes and 391 total points from a global media panel.
Brook Lopez of the Milwaukee Bucks was second with 309 points and 31 first-place votes while Evan Mobley of the Cleveland Cavaliers was third with 101 points.
Jackson became the second-youngest player to win the NBA top defender award after Dwight Howard in 2009.
