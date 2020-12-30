Reigning NBA Rookie of the Year Ja Morant is expected to miss three to five weeks with a sprained left ankle, the Memphis Grizzlies said Tuesday.

The young Grizzlies star was hurt minutes before halftime of a win over the Brooklyn Nets, when he rose to try to block a shot by Nets forward Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot and came down on Luwawu-Cabarrot’s foot.

“Further imaging revealed a Grad 2 ankle sprain, with an expected recovery time of three to five weeks,” the Grizzlies said in a statement.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta