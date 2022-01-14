Ja Morant scored 29 points as the red-hot Memphis Grizzlies won their 10th-straight game with a 116-108 victory over the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night.

Morant seized control in the late stages of the fourth quarter, scoring five points in the final minute as the third-place Grizzlies closed the gap on the second-place Warriors in the Western Conference standings.

“I felt like I was aggressive. I got going very early,” said Morant. “I made them change their scheme up. If you blitz me I feel like I have a lot of guys who can score the basketball.

“Pretty much cat and mouse, we just had to take what their defense gave us.”

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta