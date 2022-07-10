Veteran midfielders Jackie Groenen of the Netherlands and Italy’s Valentina Cernoia were among players at Euro 2022 testing positive for Covid-19 on Sunday.

England defender Lotte Wubben-Moy, a substitute in the opening win against Austria, also tested positive and has left the squad.

Groenen who was part of the Dutch team that won the last Euro’s in 2017, collected her 88th cap playing the full match Saturday as the Dutch drew 1-1 with Sweden.