Hibernians could be set to to make some changes to their overseas line-up as they are currently giving a trial to a Brazilian defender while the future of forward Terence Groothusen looks uncertain.

The Paolites have a new player training with the first team squad ahead of the championship restart next week, Hukerlysson.

The 26-year-old has played in his homeland for the last three years as he was on the books of Brazilian clubs Atletico Roraima, Batatais and Velo Clube among others.

The player is said to have left a good impression with the Hibernians technical staff but no decision has been made on whether he will be offered a contract.

On the other hand, Groothusen is looking to end his stay at the Paola club.

The towering Aruba forward arrived at the Paolites at the start of the season but it is understood that he wants to end his stay in the BOV Premier League club.

Groothusen is currently engaged in talks with the club to terminate his contract.

Should the Paolites let Groothusen seek pastures new, they are expected to bring over another overseas forward to bolster a department which has already lost Leonardo Nanni late last year.