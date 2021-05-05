Romain Grosjean, who suffered a terrifying crash in November, will be back at the wheel of a Formula One car for a test with Mercedes at the end of June in France, the team said on Wednesday.

“I am so excited to jump back in an F1 car! It will be a special opportunity for me and to drive a World Championship-winning Mercedes will be a unique experience,” said the 35-year-old Frenchman on the Mercedes website.

Grosjean’s Haas car broke in two and burst into flames after it crashed into a barrier at 220km/h on the first lap at the Bahrain Grand Prix on November 29. He escaped the fireball with burns to his hands, a sprained left ankle and bruising.

Immediately after the crash, Toto Wolff, the Mercedes team principal said he would not let the accident mark the end of Grosjean’s Formula One career.

