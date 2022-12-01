Last updated 8.30pm -
Tons of rubble fell into the back yard of a St Paul's Bay apartment block on Thursday evening after the ground under a pavement collapsed, bringing down a boundary wall.
The incident happened at 7pm at Triq Ix-Xaghra tal-Bandieri. The yard is at a lower level than the street.
The incident sparked a major search for people who could have been trapped under the debris.
Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri said the Civil Protection Department and the police deployed search dogs and drones to help in the operation, but thankfully no trapped persons were found.
A spokesman for the police said the residence appeared to have been vacant but the search was carried out as a precaution.
