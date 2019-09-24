Compensation for injury at the workplace is often associated with the infamous tacky lawyer infomercials most prevalent in the US. These are often prepared by desperate ambulance-chasing lawyers, who solicit clients in virtually every way imaginable, including promising intrepid deals such as ‘no win, no fee’.

In Malta (fortunately, one must say), no such adverts are permitted.

However, regrettably, occupational injuries are still a common occurrence. On August 1, the NSO published data showing that just in the first six months of 2019, 1,553 people were involved in non-fatal accidents at work and another three lost their life.

At law, employers are responsible for the health and safety of their employees while they are at work. This is a dearly kept principle, so much that our Occupational Health and Safety Authority Act (Chapter 424 of the Laws of Malta) established an authority (OHSA) specifically set up to ensure that the physical, psychological and social well-being of all workers in all workplaces are promoted and safeguarded.

Indeed, any person who breaches this law may be imprisoned for a period of up to two years and be condemned to pay a fine of up to €11,646.87. This, apart from the punishment carried by the general provisions of the Criminal Code relating to involuntary homicide or bodily harm, which may result in yet another fine and another imprisonment term (where in addition to causing the death of a person the offender has also caused bodily harm to another person) of up to 10 years.

Simply put, health and safety laws are a serious matter.

On the other hand, the civil legal obligations imposed on the employer are also vast and wide-ranging. These were the subject of the judgment delivered by the Civil Court, First Hall on September 18, 2019, in the names of Edgar Gatt vs Medserv Operations Limited (645/2015LM).

In this case, Mr Gatt lamented that while at work, he was involved in an industrial incident, causing him to lose three toes from his right foot. He testified that while trying to lift a rock bit, it rotated and landed on his foot, causing the injury. He blamed his employer, alleging that the rock bit was not properly fixed, meaning that his employer had acted with negligence and in breach of regulations, and hence requested that the court condemns his employer to pay damages.

The court-appointed medical expert confirmed that Mr Gatt had suffered from a three per cent permanent disability.

Many witnesses testified and their versions of events were largely inconsistent.

The court observed that while the company did invest in health and safety measures, it could have been much more attentive to effectively protect its employees. It found that the accident had occurred due to the fact that the team working on the rock bit did not have sufficient time to properly discuss the best way to do the work to limit danger.

The protection of the employee cannot be traded for better productivity and the court could never take kindly to cutting corners at the expense of safety

Certainly, a company such as Medserv faced challenges on a daily basis relating to time constraints and limited workforce, but this did not mean that it could encourage the taking of shortcuts. The protection of the employee could not be traded for better productivity and the court could never take kindly to cutting corners at the expense of safety.

The court found that Medserv had not taken the necessary measures to minimise the dangers and actually encouraged certain risky work practices.

Therefore, Medserv had failed to provide its employees with a safe place of work and also failed to operate a safe system of work.

The court quoted various judgments that had previously analysed the legal implications of the employer-employee relationship.

The principle is that the employer is duty-bound to ascertain that the workplace is always in a reasonable state of security. This includes providing secure machinery, a clean and safe workplace, constant supervision of the workers and regular maintenance on the tools utilised.

Moreover, the employer must provide a safe system of work and in planning a system of work, the employer must also take into account the fact that workers may become careless about risks involved in their daily work. This is and remains the employer’s responsibility.

The legal reasoning is this: in a contract of employment, there is an implicit pact (applicable even if not specifically written) that obliges the employer to provide a secure workplace. The relationship between the employer and the employee is necessarily based on contract but a duty of care also exists under the general law of tort. This hybrid relationship between the two parties in an employment contract calls for a careful consideration of the applicable factors.

The Occupational Health and Safety Authority Act obliges the employer to take a number of measures to prevent physical and psychological occupational ill-health, injury or death, based on principles such as the identification and avoidance of hazards associated with work, the taking of all necessary measures to reduce risks, the adaptation of work to the worker, particularly in so far as the design of workplaces, the choice of work equipment and the choice of working and production, and the development of a coherent overall prevention policy which covers technology, the organisation of work, working conditions, social relationships and the influence of factors related to the working environment.

The court considered that it had been sufficiently proven that Medserv had breached several of these principles and that, hence, it should be responsible for the damages suffered by Mr Gatt.

The employee had suffered from a three per cent permanent disability. After taking account of his salary and age at the time of the incident, it ordered Medserv to pay him the sum of €4,013.76, as well as the costs of the case.

Arthur Azzopardi is managing partner at Azzopardi, Borg & Abela Advocates.