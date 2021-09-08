A group of people have been caught on camera illegally starting a fire on top of a military heritage site using a protected plant.

The incident happened at Ras Il-Waħx in Mellieħa, which is part of the Majjistral Nature and History Park.

Park rangers came across the group at around 8am on Wednesday after the fire was started on the British military clifftop defence post. Police were called and the group will now face a fine or court action.

According to the site’s legal notice, visitors are not allowed to start open fires or barbecues, pick flora and cause damage to the nature park and its biodiversity.

The group had also used Mediterranean Thyme, a plant protected under Maltese law, to start the fire.

Rangers told Times of Malta that a police unit from the Qawra station were waiting at Golden Bay to speak to them after being alerted to the incident.

After police documented it, the park rangers filed an official report with the authorities.

The underground, rock-cut watchpost is a popular site frequented by visitors but can easily be missed, as only the roof is visible at eyes view. There are steps cut into the rock that lead to an underground room.

It is one of a number of military history sites in the park, along with pillboxes and the Għajn Tuffieħa Barracks found next to the park's visitors centre.

Taper burn marks found on the heritage building after a group started an illegal open fire on Wednesday morning

In a Facebook post, Majjistral Park posted pictures showing taper burn marks on the roof of the heritage site, along with the burnt plant.

Whilst the post states that the individuals will be charged in court, a police spokesperson said it is still to be clarified whether the group will be charged in court or by tribunal, where they would be fined.

The defence watch-post can be easily missed, with only the roof visible on site Photo: Google maps

According to the legal notice, people can be fined between €400 - €50,000 for a first time breach of the rules.

In the case of second or repeated offenses, a person can be slapped with a fine of €600, which could increase to €60,000 or up to two years in prison.