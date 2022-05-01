The word ‘Anthropocene’, derived from the Greek and meaning the ‘recent age of man’, denotes the current geological age we are in. It is viewed as the period in which human activity has been most influential on climate and the environment.

This theme has been very dominant among authors and artists, especially in recent years, so Christine X Curated brought together five local artists who have been working on this theme, bringing about the exhibition Anthropo Sans Future (Man without a future).

‘An Everglades Matryoshka’ by Chris de Souza Jensen

Ecological downfall is detrimental to future generations, so it’s imperative that we keep bringing up this topic in our daily discussions. This exhibition shows the selected artists’ view on this untimely influence of humans on climate and the environment.

Mario Abela from Gozo has been working on this theme for years, and the two works being exhibited, which belong to the Notes from the Anthropocene series, look into both the gluttonous human over other living entities as well as the state of mind of humans vis-à-vis the destruction of nature.

‘Ara Ġejja L-Mewt Għalik’ by Rupert Cefai

Meanwhile, Darren Tanti’s two limited edition prints being exhibited are images taken from the hybrid artwork Forgive Us, For We Have Misunderstood, which was part of the 2020 APS Mdina Biennale that was never shown due to the pandemic.

His work is based on the premise that humans feel privi­leged and entitled to do as they wish with their natural environment, even if it means destroying it at the expense of other living creatures and future generations.

The demeanour of the figure depicted in his work hints at how human beings are capable of self-inflicting suffering without admitting the disasters they have created and no matter the efforts made to put right what they have caused, this can never replace or bring back what they have destroyed.

‘Mażża’ by Kevin Attard

Chris de Souza Jensen (also known as Seapuppy) brings us An Everglades Matryoshka, that shows various creatures making up the biodiverse Floridian swamp acting like babushka dolls swallowing each other up, as well as The Inevitable Defeat at the Battle of the Lump.

Rupert Cefai’s Ara Ġejja l-Mewt Għalik is another large work which he has been working on for the past two years, and it also indicates the self-inflicting suffering we bring on to ourselves, and yet this work is there to bring us to caution.

Filigree master Kevin Attard’s piece also sheds on the final stage and ending of all human suffering with his skull Mażża. It is a reminder to us all that this is how we all end up and it’s up to us to use what has been given to us in the best possible way so that future generations can also benefit.

Anthropo Sans Future, which displays the work of the five artists Chris de Souza Jensen, Darren Tanti, Kevin Attard, Mario Abela and Rupert Cefai, is taking place at Christine X Curated (at Christine X Art Gallery) in Tigné Street, Sliema, until May 13. Opening hours are Monday to Saturday 10am-1pm and 4-7pm.