A group of 33 migrants was brought ashore by the Armed Forces of Malta early on Wednesday.

A spokesperson for the army said the migrants, all men, arrived at Boiler Wharf at 4.30am.

They were then taken for identification and medical tests.

Another group of 94 migrants who were rescued by the AFM on Monday after the boat they were crammed onto started taking in water. Sixty-five of them have tested positive for COVID-19.