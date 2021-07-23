As part of the festivities marking the feast of Santa Margerita in Sannat this week, the parish is holding a blood donation campaign. Similar initiatives are held by the parish during Lent.

Around 40 people from Sannat and other villages came forward to donate blood and support sick people in the country, earning the praise of the management at the Blood Transfusion Centre in Xewkija.

The centre is urging others to donate blood, especially in summer when there is usually a bigger demand. The next session of blood donation will be held on July 27 between 1 and 5pm, followed by another session on August 1 from 8am until 1pm.

Donors need to present their ID card, driving licence or passport. Those who receive the COVID-19 vaccine have to wait 48 hours before donating blood.