A group of migrants were on Thursday relocated to France following another two relocation exercises to Luxembourg and Portugal earlier in March.

The Home Affairs Ministry said the relocated migrants will have their request for asylum decided by the countries they are being relocated to.

The forms part of a commitment by EU member states to take on a number of irregular migrants from Malta, the ministry said.

It said that both before and during the transfer all COVID-19 preventive measures were taken.

The ministry said that in spite of fewer arrivals in the past months, the government continued to work for the relocation or return to the country of origin of arrivals in Malta.

Photo: Omar Camilleri, DOI