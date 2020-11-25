A group of migrants have been transferred to Germany, in what the government said was the fifth relocation exercise of its kind since September.

Relocated migrants will have their asylum claim determined in other member states.

The government statement did not specify how many people are being relocated to Germany.

The exercise was coordinated with the European Commission, in line with Malta’s calls for the fair sharing of responsibility of irregular migrants reaching Europe’s shores.

The government said relocation provides the Maltese authorities with an opportunity to reduce the pressure on Malta’s migrant reception facilities and manage its asylum backlog. Together with measures to fight people smuggling in the Central Mediterranean and returns, relocation is one of the pillars of the government’s strategy on irregular migration.

Work on such initiatives took place between officials of the Home Affairs Ministry and their counterparts in other member states. Other pledges for the relocation of migrants by other member states are planned to be fulfilled shortly.

Preparations on the relocation of migrants also involve the assistance of the police, the International Organisation for Migration, and the European Asylum Support Office.

The relocation project is co-financed by EU emergency assistance under the Asylum, Migration and Integration Fund.