A group which scattered blue confetti on part of Golden Bay during a party has been reported to the police, and is liable to a fine of €450 the Ranger Unit of the Majjistral Nature & Heritage Park said.

The unit said it had managed to find enough evidence to compile a report with the offenders' identities and hand it over to the Mellieħa Community Policing Team.

The law establishes a fine of €150 for littering in public space. However, since the beach is part of the Majjistral Nature & Heritage Park there is an additional minimum fine of €300 due to aggravating circumstances.