A group of young people are reported to have attacked staff at a McDonald’s restaurant in Sliema, with some workers suffering minor injuries in the incident.

Staff members were trying to calm the group, who were being “rowdy and disrupting guests”, when the incident took place, a McDonald’s spokesperson said.

One man who was in the restaurant at the time said the aggressors jumped over the counter to beat staff and break things.

“The group only left after they threw trays all over the place,” he said.

The incident occurred on Thursday evening, when the group of youths started to argue loudly and staff members stepped in to defuse the situation, the spokesperson said.

“As the matter escalated, the police were called in and the necessary reports were filed with the authorities.”

The police report says the youths were aggressive towards McDonald’s staff and their aggression then turned physical. The police said that by the time they arrived, the group had already left the premises.

They said no one required medical care.

An investigation is under way.

The McDonald’s spokesperson said: “As the operators of McDonald’s, our foremost priority is to ensure the safety of our people and our guests.”

She said all employees are trained to handle such incidents, and all related procedures were followed on the night.

“The company also deploys additional security personnel on busier days, including weekends,” she added.