In the third from a series of one-to-one discussions titled International Insights, TradeMalta meets Winston Zahra Jr, CEO of GG Hospitality, who shares his experiences in building an international enterprise.

Organised with the support of HSBC Bank Malta p.l.c., and hosted by Joe Schembri, chief officer at TradeMalta and lecturer at the University of Malta, International Insights features one-to-one interviews with experienced business professionals who achieved international success.

Zahra Jr studied hospitality management in the UK – followed by a year working at the Ritz Hotel in London, an experience which he says embedded quality as a main objective in the way he does things.

Together with his father he took a small family business and grew it to one of the leading hospitality companies in Malta. Then, at the end of 2017, he stepped away from the local hospitality industry and in 2018, joined GG Hospitality in the UK as co-owner and CEO – together with two former Manchester United football stars. That same year, he restructured GG Hospitality and the various companies within it to prepare for growth and to also reposition hotel football in the market with a deal with Marriott Hotels. The GG Hospitality Group’s latest venture is the Stock Exchange Hotel, which they opened in a historic building in the centre of Manchester.

“Island Hotels Group was built by many people – and I was privileged to lead it for many years. Then, when we sold up and once the integration with Corinthia Group was complete, I decided to start a project abroad.

“This opportunity came about in a very interesting way. When we went public with Island Hotels Group in 2009, two individuals who came into the group at that point in time were former Manchester United stars Ryan Giggs and Gary Neville. They had been in Malta to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Manchester United Supporters Club in Malta. We were doing the catering for the invent and we started speaking – and they decided to invest in the Island Hotels Group, as part of the public offering.

“We became good friends – and Neville sat on our board for seven years. When eventually I told Neville that I was retiring, after he finished laughing, he told me he would like to do something in the UK and would like to involve me. We had a chat, agreed on a restructuring programme, and we became partners. I became CEO of the company and we started running it. Today we have two hotels – one called Hotel Football, a four-star property situated opposite Old Trafford, and the other the Stock Exchange Hotel, in the centre of Manchester,” Zahra Jr adds.

Speaking about growth, Zahra Jr says that growth happens almost organically. One doesn’t consciously decide to grow a business. Of course, a lot of thought and planning are invested, and the objectives need to be clear – but at some point, one needs to make the leap. Otherwise, one risks to stagnate and growth doesn’t happen.

“For me, growing a business is like sport. There is that winning and fighting mentality, that it’s not over until the final whistle blows. It’s the same approach I have to business.”

First step towards internationalisation

TradeMalta offers a wide range of services tailored to the needs of Malta-based companies planning to take that first step towards internationalisation, making the leap easier, more efficient, and ultimately more effective. This includes specialised training programmes in international business development and marketing, industry data, and insights on specific markets and sectors. Market research is imperative for companies who seek to internationalise their operation as it provides insight into market gaps, trends and customer needs, thus enabling businesses to make a well-informed decision before starting on their export journey.

TradeMalta also offers support to established exporters who reach out to the organisation for a different set of services such as enabling introductions through the Maltese diplomatic network and facilitating B2B contacts with enterprises in international markets.

For more information visit www.trademalta.org.