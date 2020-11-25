The real money online casino industry grows at a progressive pace. Currently, the global market’s value is $59 billion. In 2023, the market is expected to exceed the value of $92.9 billion.

Several factors influence the popularity of online gambling for real money:

The rise of advanced technology

More countries around the world legalising online casino real money play

Increasing trust for gambling sites among players

Improved availability thanks to smartphone apps and mobile-friendly websites

We shouldn’t neglect the aspect of the industry that we rarely see as gamblers: as it expands, it offers growing opportunities for online casino jobs. Live dealers, game developers, cybersecurity experts, creative marketers… various positions are opening. The growing casino career opportunities give us a clear picture of the industry’s value for our society. The government collects its taxes, gamblers get to enjoy their favourite games, and the growing number of websites create the need for more casino career jobs.

Types of jobs available in the online gambling industry

1. Online payments or eCommerce payments specialist

The iGaming market depends on its safety and credibility. There’s an increasing demand for payment and fraud solution specialists in the industry. As an example, the average salary for a digital payments project specialist in the US is $66,137 per year. There’s no clear information about the salaries in Malta. But given the fact that this is an international industry that hires workers from abroad, the differences in salaries are not that big from one country to another.

Digital payments specialists are responsible for creating and recommending strategies that improve the platform’s security. They consistently analyse the industry security guidelines and make sure their platform respects them.

2. Live dealers

The requirements for this position are challenging. The candidates have to be charming in front of camera, since their work is being broadcast around the world. Advanced command of the English language is an important requirement, since players from all around the world join live casino games.

In Canada and many other countries, governments do not license gambling sites. However, they don’t prevent their citizens from accessing online casinos with offshore licences. The players will explore the recommended listings of LoopX at Canada, and they usually go for a Maltese website that meets their standards for security and live dealer game versatility. That’s why the dealers have to speak English. Their job is to create a comfortable and fun gambling experience for the visitors.

3. Legal advisers

When a new gambling site is being established, it has to meet the legal requirements of the authority that’s supposed to license it. In Malta, the platforms have to be aware of certain limitations when they accept players from abroad. For example, PayPal is restricted in most countries where gambling is illegal, so these websites cannot offer it as a banking method. In addition, every site needs detailed terms and conditions that protect the player’s rights, but prevent fraud at the same time. Taxes are another issue that has to be clarified before the website becomes active.

The gambling industry is highly regulated. This is why the iGaming jobs in Malta include opportunities for legal experts with at least three years of experience. In most ads, an MA degree in law is required.

4. Cybersecurity specialists

Attempts for fraud are common on gambling websites. The players want to abuse the bonus systems, so they try to play through multiple profiles. Some of them get banned and try to access the site again. Hacking attempts are not excluded.

These websites have to be secure in order to stay profitable. However, they must also offer secure play for their visitors, so they would stay reputable.

Cybersecurity experts are needed to analyse daily transactions and investigate suspicious ones. They also develop data collection plans and collect data for analytical purposes. They are responsible for creating and maintaining the platform’s security system.

5. Marketing and communications experts

This aspiring market needs promotion more than ever. Marketing experts are required for multi-national targeted campaigns. They need to measure the potential of the audience in a particular country, and develop a specific strategy that targets them via paid advertising, email, and other techniques.

In Malta, the monthly salary for a marketing expert ranges from €1,107 to €2,543. The casino industry tends to pay salaries closer to the maximum.

6. Gaming software developer

This is one of the iGaming careers with a huge potential for growth. According to Glassdoor, the average salary of a gaming software engineer in the US is $92,046 per year. International salaries will stay close to that range for this position, since gambling software providers compete to attract the best engineers in their teams.

This position usually requires a background in casino gaming development, or at least some experience with other types of games. The employees must be highly focused and creative. They consistently analyse the market to predict the trends, and come up with games that would lead the industry forward.

Market growth opportunities

As we approach 2021, the iGaming industry is already picking up its pace. 2020 was a year of massive changes on a global level. Many land-based casinos were closed for an extended period of time, so the players had higher motivation to explore online gambling sites.

This opened opportunities for higher levels of employment in different positions. More broadcasting studios were featured for live gambling, so dealers were in high demand. Most of the hires were made remotely, due to social distancing rules and travel restrictions. That’s not a problem for the online gambling business. Marketing experts, software developers, legal advisors, and payment specialists can easily access their work from a home office.

As the online gambling market develops at a fast pace, a growing number of countries are considering to pass liberal legislation. They follow the example of governments that already have control over the industry and collect massive taxes from it. In addition, tightening regulations provide more security for online gamblers.

The prognosis for online gambling sites and the career opportunities that they open is quite positive.