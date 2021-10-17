Most organisations are looking to Microsoft to adopt emerging technologies in cloud and software development, but there is a low adoption due to a lack of specialised resources, a study by eSkills Malta Foundation has found.

The lack of specialised resources on the job market, according to the ‘Demand and Supply Monitor 2021’ study, is pushing organisations to assign certain key responsibilities, such as architecture and business analysis to existing ICT staff carrying other roles.

To address this skills gap, Microsoft, in collaboration with eSkills Malta Foundation is offering free courses for online development and training that focus on 10 roles which were identified globally as the most required skills jobseekers should have.

These courses also offer free training for those roles that have the greatest number of vacancies according to the job openings listed on networking platform LinkedIn. The platform’s data also determined which roles grew over the past four years and the courses were then tailor-made to fit these roles.

Roles include software developers, sales representatives, project managers, IT administrators, customer service specialists, digital marketing specialists, data and financial analysts and graphic designers.

These courses also teach people best practices for interviews, where participants can learn soft skills such as effective listening tools and emotional intelligence. They can also practise using virtual collaboration tools including Microsoft Teams and Microsoft Excel for the Web.

Microsoft is working with the eSkills Malta Foundation, a government initiative that focuses on digital skills to increase the participation in the digital industry or digital-related industry by girls and women and to provide access to equal digital opportunities. This project also provides easier access to digital skills for people hardest hit by job losses, including those with lower incomes, women and underrepresented minorities.

“No company can come close to closing this skills gap alone"

Microsoft’s analysis shows that in the shorter term, COVID-19 will continue to lead to an unprecedented reliance on digital skills. As we return to normality, many companies are shifting to a hybrid economy, where some will be in the workplace and others will continue to work from home.

“With continued customer and employee reliance on working remotely, we expect the workplace to become more digital,” Kyle Anastasi, Account Technology Strategist at Microsoft Malta, says.

“No company can come close to closing this skills gap alone.

Sustained progress will require a renewed partnership between stakeholders across the public, private and non-profit sectors, and we’re committed to supporting this.

“Whether an individual is an experienced professional or just starting, these courses will help participants achieve their goals faster.”

Launched by Microsoft in 2020, the global initiative provided free access to learning paths and content and has helped people develop skills necessary for the digital age. It also provided low-cost certifications and free job-seeking tools to help connect people who develop these skills with the right job. By the end of 2020, 25 million people had already made use of this initiative.

Microsoft intentionally launched the project after the COVID-19 pandemic struck. “COVID-19 has provoked a massive demand shock, setting off job losses that far exceed the scale of the Great Recession a decade ago. The world will need a broad economic recovery that will require in part the development of new skills among a substantial part of the global workforce,” Microsoft president Brad Smith said.

The project ensures that those hit by the pandemic have the necessary tools to get back on their feet.

“At Microsoft, we want to empower people, particularly vulnerable groups, to access jobs and gain financial stability,” Anastasi added.

“The foundation has been in discussions for some time with Microsoft in Malta, to see how Malta can take advantage of Microsoft free courses initiatives both for current ICT professionals and those who would like to embark on an ICT career. Further discussions are being held with technology leaders like Microsoft for further upskilling and reskilling. The foundation already funds several initiatives to do this, through focused training and Bootcamps,” Carm Cachia, Chief Administrator at eSkills Malta Foundation, said.

COVID-19 impacted many jobs in Malta. A study by Times of Malta found that 22 per cent feared losing their job one month after the pandemic hit. According to a Chamber of Commerce survey, 77 per cent of businesses reported having trouble finding workers, of varying skills, with operations taking a hit as a result.

The large number of foreign workers leaving Malta meant that businesses had to deal with an unexpected staffing crisis. The same study found that 61 per cent of survey respondents said that hiring challenges were limiting their company’s capacity to operate at full capacity.

“This project addresses both employers’ and job seekers’ concerns,” Anastasi said. “It allows those looking for work to gain knowledge and free certification and employers to improve their team’s skill set,” he concluded.

These free courses can be accessed directly from the Microsoft website or through the eSkills Malta Foundation website.