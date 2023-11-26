On Wednesday, October 25, 2023, APS Bank plc announced that it would be issuing €50 million worth of bonds on Monday, October 30, 2023. On the eve of the launch, the Bank advised that following feedback from the authorised intermediaries of an overwhelming response, the bond issue would be closed on the first day of trading. Ronald Mizzi, Chief Financial Officer at APS Bank explained that although it is not unusual in Malta for a bond issue to be oversubscribed, such a reaction from the market reflects the Bank’s financial strength and brand value and is of great satisfaction for all involved.

Ronald Mizzi – CFO/APS Bank

“We started planning for this some time ago, as part of our rolling capital plan. For this specific bond programme, there were even more external contexts to consider than normal, not the least of which was the interest rate environments. Interest rates had been at record low levels for many years and – because of many factors including inflation – suddenly started to rise consistently. All this had to be taken into account when determining the coupon of the new bond,” he said. “These factors also influenced the interest rate of 5.8% offered with this bond, when compared to the Bank’s first bond issuance in 2020.”

The issue of the €50 million bonds came after the Malta Financial Services Authority, approved a programme in October 2023, which would allow APS Bank to issue up to €150 million worth of bonds over a period of 1 year. Mr Mizzi elaborated “This programme grants us the flexibility of having the option of issuing the remaining €100 million over the next 11 months, according to the Bank’s requirements.”

The Bank’s Base Prospectus for the bonds was very clear: the Bank needs to continue strengthening its capital to allow for further growth, also reflecting the Bank’s role as a key player in the local banking sector. It has always been driven by its vision to be the community Bank and this is evidenced by its wide range of lending and other banking products like home loans, deposit accounts and investment services.

Marcel Cassar, APS Bank’s CEO, recently described the bond issue as “testament to our commitment to grow.” The Bank has been growing steadily over the past years, gaining market share and widening its personal and corporate customer base, and the new capital backing will allow it to expand and offer its services to a wider array of customers. It had a successful first bond issuance in 2020, followed by the €66.4 million IPO in 2022. Mr Mizzi underlined, “We have always said that the share offering was just a step in a journey and that we would be looking at further growth.” He continued, “the €50 million in bonds, qualifies as a different form of capital to the shares, however, both ultimately strengthen the Bank. Banks cannot grow their assets without growing their capital; they go hand in hand.”

“The terms and conditions of the bonds were also particularly important because of the eligibility criteria for investors who could subscribe to the bonds.” Mr Mizzi elaborated, “These particular bonds are classified as “Complex Instruments” by EU rules, which really limited their distribution, to make sure that they were only available to those investors with specific levels of knowledge and experience. This means that some prospective applicants, who were interested in buying the bonds were not eligible to do so by the same rules, a measure aimed to see that investors are able to understand the specific terms and conditions,” he said.

APS is an important Bank for Malta; apart from being the oldest one, it is the third largest in terms of local balance sheet. This €50 million bond issue will ensure that it maintains the momentum built up over the years, and will continue strive towards delivering its purpose, by serving the community with its values of excellence, authenticity, passion and inclusiveness and a contemporary outlook.

