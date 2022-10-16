Amid the Russia-Ukraine and economic woes the world over, there is a sense of positivity among the Maltese as the annual budget approaches. This is likely a testament to the public’s faith in the government’s track record in economic planning and our approach to addressing crises.

The war has thrown Europe into a whirlwind of rising prices at a time when we were only just emerging from the challenges of a pandemic. Above that, energy prices around the globe soared to exorbitant levels, in turn leading utility bills for households and businesses to skyrocket.

It is government policy in Malta to shoulder the worst part of the crisis. We did it throughout the pandemic by means of the wage supplement among other measures and we are reproducing it to greater effect this time by stepping in to cushion the increases in energy prices. One only needs to take a glance at our closest European neighbours to fully grasp the extent of the difference this is making.

As we approach the budget, we are therefore faced with a reality characterised by cost-of-living increases, which is simultaneously coupled with people’s urge to continue to lead a decent life. While the former poses its challenges, the latter is in itself the best tool in our shed to sustain our economic performance. Enabling and facilitating sustainable demand has kept businesses alive and kicking in the past and it will keep them thriving in the foreseeable future.

We will not abandon our social project, forcefully approved by the electorate only months ago. Next year’s budget will, first and foremost, maintain the government’s absorption of the increases in energy prices to the tune of €600 million. This is itself a social measure of unprecedented proportions as it will alleviate hardship among households, ensure small businesses remain in operation and maintain jobs.

The government has already made a commitment that people will rightfully receive the cost of living adjustment. It is pertinent to keep in mind that, had the government not stepped in to absorb the rising energy prices, this adjustment would have spiralled to more than double the amount, an amount which might have been unsustainable for many local enterprises at this point in time.

Notwithstanding this immediate focus of ours, we cannot afford to run the risk that vulnerable segments of our society are left behind, risk poverty or a contracted quality of life. In this light, our constant if not persistent support to pensioners shall remain intact also in the coming year.

We shall extend the support fund for schoolchildren hailing from low-income and challenging social backgrounds to sustain their expenses in educational material and school lunches. Children cannot wait for the global crisis to subside to live a decent childhood – their only one.

In its simplicity, this support uncovers the very fabric of our social programme. Away from ivory towers, we are formulating policy based on our constant contact with families, parents, workers and young people. This enables us to readily comprehend the major challenges afflicting different sectors of our communities.

It is this approach to politics which led to a very practical electoral manifesto which will continue to be implemented also in this budget. It is this approach which will enable us to continue to forcefully address affordability challenges for first-time buyers in the property market and allow young couples and single individuals to enjoy a stable lifestyle while owning their homes.

Thus, in this challenging context, we have adopted one direction which shall be clearly laid out in the coming budget: to sustain economic growth for it will be the makeweight that will balance the outlay of public funds and, at the same time, keep on fuelling confidence in our country and our economy, while maintaining the investment flowing in and keeping people in employment.

We shall continue to stride for better working conditions for all, to improve standards in different spheres and improve the quality of life for Maltese families.

Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi is Minister for Public Works and Planning.