Growth Gurus has won the Marketing Agency of the Year award at the SiGMA Asia Gaming Awards. The Malta agency was nominated alongside other leading international agencies from Abu Dhabi, Portugal, Latvia, and Serbia.

Founded seven years ago by Joshua O’Cock and Alex Thomson, Growth Gurus is a consulting agency that specialises in digital marketing with extensive experience in the iGaming, blockchain, and tech B2B industries.

Thanks to a dedicated team of marketing professionals, this acknowledgement is not their first, having won previous awards including Marketing Company of the Year at Best in the Business Awards, Best iGaming Service Provider at the Malta Gaming Excellence awards, and Best Employer at the Entrepreneur of the Year awards, among others.

Joshua O’Cock, Growth Gurus CEO expressed his gratitude for this win. "We are humbled yet so proud to announce that we won the Marketing Agency of the Year award at the SiGMA Asia Gaming Awards! Aside from our persistence, process and passion, this award is all about the people who make the Growth Gurus team."

Some of the Growth Gurus team were present at SiGMA Asia in Dubai and had the opportunity to take part in several strategic meetings with companies present at the conference. As well as winning the award and meeting several great speakers, O’Cock also gave a talk on recognising your target audience and creating the right content.

The focus of this talk fits right into Growth Gurus’ strategy since the company’s strong focus is on developing brand identities, building a strong online presence, and scaling reach through marketing to the right audience on the right platforms.

“I wish we could have all been on stage to receive this award,” added O’Cock. “Here’s to many more to come.”