Annual growth in business activity remained well above its historical average though it is gradually normalising as many economic variables reach their pre-pandemic levels, the Central Bank said on Thursday.

In its February Economic Update, the Central Bank noted that the European Commission’s confidence survey shows that economic sentiment in Malta rose in January – compared with a month earlier.

It remained well above its year-ago level and also exceeded marginally its long-term average. When compared with December, confidence improved in services, construction and industry but declined in the retail sector and among consumers.

The European Commission’s uncertainty indicator for Malta eased when compared with December. Lower uncertainty was largely driven by developments in industry and, to a lesser degree, in the construction and retail sectors.

Consumers continued to report that they are able to predict their household’s future financial situation with relative ease. By contrast, uncertainty rose in the services sector.

Industrial production continues to contract

In December, industrial production contracted on an annual basis for the fifth consecutive month. Meanwhile, the volume of retail trade continued rising but at a slower pace than previously.

The unemployment rate remained unchanged at 3.4% when compared with November – and well below its pre-pandemic level.

In January, the number of final deeds of sale for residential property rose while the number of promise-of-sale agreements fell on an annual basis. Commercial permits increased slightly in December, relative to their year-ago levels, while residential permits fell.

The Economic Update also includes data on recourse to the moratorium on loan repayments offered by domestic credit institutions to residents of Malta in response to COVID-19.

Corporate loans subject to a moratorium remained very limited at the end of the year. At €14.1 million, these were equivalent to only 0.1% of related outstanding loans in December.

This, the bank said, reflects a recovery in income flows and the expiration of the moratoria period for most beneficiaries. By the end of the year, 654 facilities for working capital and loan repayment purposes had been granted to businesses impacted by the pandemic under the Malta Development Bank COVID-19 Guarantee Scheme, corresponding to total sanctioned amounts of €505.9 million, or 65.0% of the scheme’s target size.

The full Economic Update is available here.