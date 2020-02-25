On the eve of its tenth birthday, eCabs, Malta’s leading private transportation company is bringing together a number of exciting career opportunities resulting from its continued growth, through a specially dedicated careers section on its website.

eCabs currently employs more than 600 employees across all levels of the operation including a fully dedicated team for the development and maintenance of its ICT systems and infrastructure with full stack developers, a mobile app team, data analysts and system administrators, as well as fully-fledged teams in marketing, operations and back-office administration.

As the company continues experiencing growth and expanding into new areas, eCabs has introduced a new section on its website detailing current avail-abilities and providing the possibility of applying directly through the said site.

The careers portal now features a fully-fledged cloud based ATS (Applicant Tracking System) which has facilitated and fastened recruitment at eCabs, making it easier for candidates to apply and follow through the whole process.

“The company has grown responsibly, ethically and sustainably over the years, building an infrastructure that is at par with that of global leading passenger transport service providers. Our success is ultimately powered by our people, this is why we are constantly seeking new talent,” said eCabs’ chief officer human capital and corporate services Marvin Cuschieri.

“At eCabs, we offer a truly exciting and rewarding career in a number of exciting high growth areas. Interested applicants can easily visit our site, browse through the current vacancies and learn more about the exciting opportunities we are offering,” he added.

Presently, the company is seeking new talent in a wide range of fields. Positions in the field of marketing, software development, marketing and call cen-tre operations are currently open.

Those interested are urged to visit careers.ecabs.com.mt and apply directly on the portal at https://careers.ecabs.com.mt/.