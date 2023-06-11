Felix Wetzel was one of the heroes in Team Malta that enjoyed so much success at the 2023 Games of the Small States of Europe after helping the country not only secure the gold medal in the team event but ended an 18-year wait to be crowned singles champion in the biennial Games.

The inclusion of the German-born table tennis player in the Malta line-up steered a lot of controversies after he was awarded a passport on sporting merit to represent Team Malta in the Games.

But the 21-year-old fully justified his selection with a strong performance at the University Sports Hall and is determined to work harder to bring more international success to Malta and give his contribution to help the sport continue to grow in the next few years.

“I feel very proud and privileged to have been given this opportunity to represent Malta at the 2023 GSSE,” Wetzel told the Times of Malta.

“I hope that I made all the Maltese people very proud with my success and achievements during the tournament.

Read full story on www.sportsdesk.com.mt