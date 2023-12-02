Malta’s 2023 GSSE medal winners were honoured during the 20th edition of its annual Gala Sports Awards, an evening dedicated to celebrating the pinnacle of athletic achievement in Malta.

This annual event brought together the nation’s sporting elite who are honoured for their outstanding accomplishments in the international sporting scene.

This year was particularly special due to the success Malta achieved in the Games of the Small States of Europe which were hosted in Malta in June and which resulted in Malta achieving the highest-ever medal tally as well as finishing at the top of the medals table for the first time in the Games history.

The Maltese Olympic Committee thoroughly evaluated all nominations received by means of a newly introduced Awards criteria structure.

