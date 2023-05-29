The 2023 Games of the Small States of Europe got underway on Monday with a spectacular opening ceremony at the Floriana Granaries.

Over 1,000 athletes from nine different countries took part in the ceremony that had the athletes at its heart.

The athletes’ parade provided a cheerful and colourful backdrop for those present with the biggest roar of the crowd coming for Team Malta which was led by tennis player Elaine Genovese and track and field sprinter Matthew Galea Soler who carried Malta’s flag.

Team Malta captain Eleonor Bezzina was given the onus of reading the athletes’ oath while Mario Bonello and David Bonello read the oaths for coaches and officials respectively.

