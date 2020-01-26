The Gozo Tourism Worker of the Year Award was won by 39-year-old Charlayne Galea, St Andrews Divers Cove administrative clerk, while the Gozo Young Tourism Worker of the Year Award went to Megan Cauchi.

The Gozo Tourism Entrepreneurship Award was won by Francis Azzopardi of Calypso Trackless Trains, while the Gozo Cultural/Social Achievement Tourism Award was presented to the Dwejra Environmental Educational Centre.

Other awards, including the Lifetime Achievement Award in Tourism, went to brothers Joe and George Said for their investment and achievements in the tourism sector along the years.

The Special Recognition Award in Tourism was awarded to Daniel Cilia, while the Gozo Tourism Commitment Award, introduced for the first time this year, was awarded to Ivan Mifsud of Mifsud Bros Ltd.

The awards were presented by Tourism Minister Julia Farrugia Portelli, Malta Tourism Authority chairman Gavin Gulia and Gozo Tourism Association chairman Paul Scicluna.