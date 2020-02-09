GTG Advocates has appointed Stefan Briffa as compliance manager within the group.

Before joining the firm, Briffa was involved in the telecommunications business for over 23 years, where he was the senior manager responsible for the regulatory and policy field at a major telecommunications network and service provider.

He designed the company’s regulatory policy and strategy, managed regulatory compliance, maintained relations with local and EU authorities and coordinated industry-wide public affairs campaigns at national and EU levels.

In 2019, he was general assembly chairman of the European Telecommunications Network Operators’ Association (ETNO), the leading representative body of telecoms industry in Europe.

Throughout his career, Briffa also led work on numerous high-level competition cases dealing with abuse of dominance and mergers and acquisitions.

Briffa holds a master’s degree in European affairs, a postgraduate diploma in European competition law and an honours degree in business management. For many years he was a visiting lecturer at the University of Malta, where he delivered post-graduate and undergraduate courses on business policies and practices in the EU.

Managing partner Ian Gauci said: “Stefan’s appointment consolidates the firm’s compliance strategy, both within the group itself as well as with its clients and stakeholders. It shows our commitment to ensuring compliance and corporate governance and strengthens our service offering in AML and Fintech and Gaming Compliance.”

GTG Advocates is a full-service corporate and commercial firm with a specialised team experienced in a wide range of disciplines. Its expertise is particularly distinguished in financial services, company formation, i-gaming, telecommunications, IT law and shipping.

Afilexion Alliance and Caledo are GTG Advocates’ member firms.