GTO Engineering’s new sports car with retro looks has been given a name, as the company shares the final design and a first look at its engine.

The Ferrari specialist has confirmed its new car will be called Squalo, which means ‘shark’ in Italian. This was chosen because of its ‘shark-like look, instincts and speed’.

The team is working towards having a production-ready model to show, but says these images portray the final look of the Squalo, which has sleek, elegant lines that appear to take strong inspiration from Ferraris of the 60s – most notably the 250 GT.

