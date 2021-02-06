The Gaulitanus Choir is hosting Serenading Strings, featuring the Gaulitanus String Orchestra, made up of some of the top string players in Malta led by Marcelline Agius, on Sunday.

Colin Attard is conducting and is also the artistic director.

Specifically conceived for Valentine’s Day, the programme will feature a very secular repertoire which includes Elgar’s famous Serenade for Strings.

The concert, supported by the Cultural Heritage Directorate at the Ministry for Gozo, will be held at the Kempinski Hotel, San Lawrenz, on Sunday at 7.30pm.

Entrance is free but limited seating is available, subject to reservations. To reserve a seat, e-mail gaulitanus@gmail.com.

All current health and safety measures issued by the health authorities will be rigidly observed.

For more information, visit www.gaulitanus.com.