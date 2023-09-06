Bank of Valletta is offering its customers the Guaranteed Capital & Income Plan 2026 II which has been launched by Mapfre MSV Life.

Similar to the previous tranche launched in May 2023, the Guaranteed Capital and Income Plan 2026 II is a single contribution investment linked to Fondo Naranja Garantizado 2026 FI, a fund managed by Mapfre Asset Management, SGIIC, S.A. and is designed to distribute three payments equivalent of 2.85% of the initial contribution and repay the initial contribution at maturity. These distributions, along with the initial investment amount, are guaranteed by Mapfre Inversión SV, SA, provided that the plan is held to maturity.

Customers can apply for this plan with a minimum investment of €5,000. The Guaranteed Capital and Income Plan 2026 has a fixed duration of three years commencing on September 28, 2023 and maturing on September 28, 2026. This investment offers an annual income payment of 2.85%, whilst the capital remains guaranteed if held until maturity, making it an ideal investment solution for those customers who look for a regular distribution of income and a guaranteed return.

Speaking about the offer, Tonia Parascandalo, Head of Bancassurance at Bank of Valletta explained: “We are pleased to be able to follow the second tranche of this Plan, following the successful take-up of the first tranche. This investment solution adds value to our investors, particularly the more cautious ones since it offers both a capital guarantee and an attractive return on the initial investment.”

Customers will be able to apply for this Plan as of September 4, 2023 from any BOV Branch, investment centre or private banking. The offer will be available until the 18th of September 2023, unless it is fully taken up beforehand.

Parascandalo also spoke about the bank’s close collaboration with Mapfre MSV Life, saying that this has contributed to the bank offering a range of Mapfre MSV Life products, including protection plans, saving plans, lump sum investments, personal pension plans and WorkSave pension schemes.

Further information on the Mapfre MSV Life Guaranteed Income and Capital Plan 2026 II can be obtained from any BOV branch, investment centre or private banking. More information at https://www.bov.com. It is recommended that one sets an appointment beforehand, sending an e-mail at bancassurance@bov.com or calling on 2275 1627.

Bank of Valletta p.l.c. is an enrolled Tied Insurance Intermediary for Mapfre MSV Life p.l.c (MMSV) under the Insurance Distribution Act, Cap. 487 of the Laws of Malta. Both entities are regulated by the Malta Financial Services Authority.

This is a limited-time offer ending September 28, 2023. Mapfre MSV Life reserves the right to close this offer earlier.

The Product is manufactured by Mapfre MSV Life p.l.c. and distributed by Bank of Valletta p.l.c. The value of your investment may go down as well as up only in case of an early surrender. If held to maturity your Capital and income is Guaranteed by Mapfre Inversion SV, SA, a company authorised and regulated by the Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores (CNMV).

This guarantee is in terms of the insurance policy terms and conditions and is subject to conditions as outlined in the product documentation.

Further information on the plan may be obtained from the Key Information Document and Key Features Document available from https://www.bov.com.