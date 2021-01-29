The sodality of the Guardians of the Holy Eucharist, founded at Ta’ Savina church in Victoria on March 7, 1904, is possibly unique in Malta. Members of the sodality promise to pass at least one hour a week in adoration in front of the Blessed Sacrament at a pre-established time. The guardians are enrolled in a roster so that there is someone in adoration every hour between 8am and 5pm.

Ta’ Savina church, so called from the toponym of the square upon which it is built, lies in the heart of Victoria. The church, dedicated to the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, served as a parish (circa 1479). After the depopulation of the island following the great siege of Gozo in 1551, when some 5,000 Gozitans were dragged into slavery, the church ceased to function as a parish.

The church was built in 1903. Since 1904, Mgr Luigi Vella, rector, introduced perpetual adoration of the Blessed Sacrament all year round.

The feast of the Guardians of the Holy Eucharist is being celebrated at Ta’ Savina church on Saturday and Sunday.

On Saturday, Mgr Joseph Sultana, archpriest of the cathedral, will celebrate Mass and deliver the homily on the Eucharist, while Mgr Joseph Gauci, rector of the church, will lead Sung Mass on Sunday at 5pm.